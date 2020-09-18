Tribunal stops Eastern Cape health department's R10m scooter contract

The Special Tribunal on Friday granted an order interdicting the Eastern Cape health department from further implementing the controversial R10m mobile clinic scooter contract.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) sought the order after allegations that the department purportedly expedited the contract for the procurement of 100 mobile clinic scooters from Fabkomp (Pty) Ltd in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SIU contends the awarding of the contract was done in contravention of the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act and Treasury regulations. It was seeking an interdict to stop any payment for the contract.

Appearing before the tribunal on Friday, advocate for the SIU Monare Makoti said the application for an interdict was unopposed by the department and Fabkomp.