×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Western Cape cops refuse bribe, confiscate 30,000 Mandrax tablets

28 January 2023 - 11:59
Western Cape police arrested a Zimbabwean for possession of 30 bags of Mandrax tablets and bribery.
Western Cape police arrested a Zimbabwean for possession of 30 bags of Mandrax tablets and bribery.
Image: SAPS

Western Cape police have confiscated 30 bags of Mandrax tablets worth R1.5m.

Police attached to the provincial narcotics unit were doing routine checks on Friday morning along the N1 in Beaufort West when they bust a Zimbabwean for possession of drugs and attempted bribery. Provincial police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said the suspect allegedly offered the police officers R400 for safe passage.

“On Friday morning about 9.30am, members of the team were busy with routine vehicle checks along the N1 when they spotted a silver Toyota Corolla parked at a petrol station. The  driver acted suspiciously when he noticed the  members,” said Spies.

“They approached the driver who then offered them R400 to escort him past traffic officials patrolling the highway. The members arrested the suspect on a bribery charge and proceeded with a search of his vehicle, finding 30,000 Mandrax tablets in bags concealed in the boot and panels of the vehicle. Police confiscated the drugs and seized the vehicle.”

Spies said the suspect is set to appear in court on Monday on charges of dealing in drugs and bribery.

TimesLIVE

UIF commissioner opens case against guard who ‘asked bribe’ from him

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping has opened a criminal case with the police against a private security guard who ...
News
1 month ago

Elderly street hawker bust with tik and Mandrax

A 73-year-old hawker was arrested at a highway taxi rank this week for allegedly dealing in drugs.
News
3 days ago

Six years in jail for ex prosecutor who took R6,000 to make case go away

A former prosecutor at Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court who in 2020 accepted  a R6,000 bribe to make a docket disappear was sentenced to a six year ...
News
1 month ago

Drug dealers use courier service to ferry tik, Mandrax

A courier service was used for a consignment of drugs, but police were not fooled.
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding