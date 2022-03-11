South Africa

Alleged Gauteng drug manufacturing laboratory dismantled, three suspects arrested

11 March 2022 - 11:14
The men were arrested after a search and seizure operation by police on Tuesday, March 8.
The men were arrested after a search and seizure operation by police on Tuesday, March 8.
Image: Supplied

Police have arrested three suspects and dismantled an alleged drug manufacturing laboratory in Gauteng.

On Thursday, the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court remanded Lawrence Tumela Mokeona, 27, Delligs Sapoenda, 23, and Zandiwe Banda, 29, who are charged with dealing in drugs.

“The trio’s arrest emanated from a search and seizure operation conducted by officers of the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit in Germiston, counter narcotics, crime intelligence, head office and West Rand K9 unit on Tuesday, March 8,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

The investigation team put a premises where suspicions of drug activities were reported at Ardenworld in the Vanderbijlpark area under surveillance.

“A search and seizure operation was executed where the suspects were arrested for allegedly manufacturing Mandrax.”

She said the trio were arrested and charged.

“Electronic gadgets, Mandrax powder and drug manufacturing equipment with an estimated street value of R5m were seized for further investigation. The court remanded the accused pending investigation and the case is postponed to Wednesday, March 16 for Mokoena’s formal bail application.”

TimesLIVE

Three nabbed in R254m KZN drug bust case, released on R30k bail

Three people implicated in a R254m drug bust were arrested this week, almost four years after the Hawks discovered a huge clandestine ...
News
3 weeks ago

Police discover drugs lab, make a number of arrests in Gauteng

An intelligence-driven operation led to the discovery of a drug laboratory and the arrest of two suspects in Kameeldrift, Tshwane, on Wednesday, ...
News
2 months ago

Police uncover 'clandestine drug lab' in Soweto

Gauteng police have uncovered an alleged drug laboratory on a property in Soweto.
News
3 months ago

Four arrested as Hawks dismantle clandestine drug laboratory

The Hawks serious organised crime investigation team in Germiston and  the K9 unit have apprehended four men allegedly operating an illegal drug ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...