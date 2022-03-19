South Africa

Man due in court for possession of R3.2m worth of drugs

19 March 2022 - 13:19
The Hawks arrested a suspect for possession of R3.2m worth of drugs in Cape Town on Thursday.
The Hawks arrested a suspect for possession of R3.2m worth of drugs in Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

A 36-year-old man is set to appear in court for possession of drugs worth more than R3.2m.

The Hawks arrested the man after he collided with another car during a high-speed chase in Cape Town on Thursday. He will appear in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Zinzi Hani, the spokesperson for the directorate, said the man sped off when the Hawks tried to stop him. Hani said they “reacted to information about a vehicle that was transporting Mandrax tablets”.

She said the chase ended in Tokai around 3.45pm after the suspect crashed into another vehicle.

“The vehicle was then searched and about 82,000 Mandrax tablets were found in the boot of the vehicle with an estimated street value of more than R3.2m,” she said

TimesLIVE

Taxi industry doing its bit to fight drug abuse

In this country where drug abuse is rife, I would like to salute the Tembisa Local Taxi Association (Telta) for playing its part in pushing back the ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Alleged Gauteng drug manufacturing laboratory dismantled, three suspects arrested

Police have arrested three suspects and dismantled an alleged drug manufacturing laboratory in Gauteng.
News
1 week ago

Idle and frustrated: Young South Africans speak about the need for recreational facilities

Sports and fitness centres, community halls, parks, libraries, cultural centres and other facilities can keep young people out of harm’s way and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested