Police confiscated drugs worth R4m in a Cape Town informal settlement this week.
Western Cape police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said police in Harare, Khayelitsha, also confiscated abalone, the value of which has yet to be determined.
Swartbooi said police were on patrol near the informal settlement on Wednesday evening when they bust the suspects.
“The police members were busy with patrols near to Walter Sisulu Road in Enkanini at about 9.25pm when they noticed a suspicious vehicle,” he said.
“They instructed the driver to stop and continued to search the vehicle. They confiscated a consignment of abalone and 80,000 Mandrax tablets.
“Two males aged 40 and 43 were arrested and detained on charges of possession of abalone and drugs. Once charged they are expected to make a court appearance in the Khayelitsha magistrate's court.”
Police confiscate R4m worth of drugs in Cape Town informal settlement
Image: SAPS
