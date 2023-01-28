×

South Africa

42 Western Cape schools burgled or vandalised during December holidays

28 January 2023 - 15:29
David Maynier, Western Cape education MEC, says criminals are targeting schools in the province during holidays.
Image: Esa Alexander

Western Cape schools recorded 48 incidents of burglary and vandalism during the December holidays.

Among the items targeted by criminals were water pumps, cabling and black bags. This was revealed by education MEC David Maynier this week.

“While the Western Cape education department provided subsidies for holiday security at 439 schools, 48 incidents of burglary and/or vandalism affecting 42 schools were nonetheless reported during the holiday period. This is an increase from the 41 incidents affecting 34 schools reported during the previous end-of-year holidays,” said Maynier.  

“Items stolen or damaged included bathroom fixtures and water piping, water pumps and meters, drain covers, fencing, windows and doors, computers, IT and audiovisual equipment and cabling, lights and electrical equipment, kitchen appliances and tools, bicycles, garden tools, and consumables like toilet paper and black bags.”

Maynier said fencing, security guards and cameras were not enough to stop criminals from “sabotaging our children’s education”.

“The total cost of repairs and replacing stolen property is still being calculated. It is disappointing that our department and our schools will once again have to divert funding that could have been spent on the education of our learners to cover this entirely unnecessary cost,” he said. “Arrests were made in relation to some of the incidents, and we will closely monitor the progress of these cases.”

Maynier urged communities to help the government “to thwart crime in our schools”.

TimesLIVE

