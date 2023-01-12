Government continues to fail Giyani schools
Teachers, pupils return to same broken buildings
As thousands of pupils made their way back to school yesterday, 845 pupils and staff from Ndzalama Primary School in Limpopo were greeted by the same dilapidated building they left last year.
Ndzalama is one of four schools around Giyani who dragged the national department of education to court in October to force it to activate the Educational Infrastructure Grant (EIG) it suspended to divert money towards Covid-19 in 2020. ..
Government continues to fail Giyani schools
Teachers, pupils return to same broken buildings
As thousands of pupils made their way back to school yesterday, 845 pupils and staff from Ndzalama Primary School in Limpopo were greeted by the same dilapidated building they left last year.
Ndzalama is one of four schools around Giyani who dragged the national department of education to court in October to force it to activate the Educational Infrastructure Grant (EIG) it suspended to divert money towards Covid-19 in 2020. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos