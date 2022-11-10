"The police station phone lines also don't work, so this gives opportunity to criminals to steal because it is dark. We have had cases where people tried to contact the police station and the lines were not going through.
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
Stinky toilets, fridges and dark streets sparked Emalahleni riots
KwaGuqa saw red after being without power for three weeks
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Toilets that cannot be flushed, rotting food in fridges and dark streets.
These are some of the inconveniences residents in the new sections of KwaGuqa township in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, have had to live with for the past three weeks after a transformer blew up.
Not only have they been left with no power, but their water supply has also been affected as the local pump station has no back-up power during electricity outages.
The transformer supplies electricity to more than 50,000 households and seven primary schools.
"It is a big mess. We can't flush our toilets, we can't cook or charge our phones," said community leader Amanda Nkuna.
"We have had to throw out some meat and every other household had a braai to reduce the chance of meat getting spoilt. It is truly a financial loss."
Nkuna said people living with diabetes and needed to refrigerate their medication had to negotiate with fuel station owners for assistance.
She said pupils writing exams were under strain as they had to study under candle light.
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
