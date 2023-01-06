R300k worth of stationery lost after school was petrol-bombed

Ndaba said due to loadshedding schools in the province have experienced an increased number of break-ins, vandalism, and theft.
Destruction of school properties has been reported elsewhere in the country in recent years due to protests and robberies. The MC Weiller Primary School in Alexandra in Gauteng was also robbed with suspects making off with learning materials, food and electric appliances.
Last year, the national department of basic education reported that riots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal that took place in July 2021 resulted in more than R200m worth of damage to schools.
Image: Supplied
A primary school in the Free State was petrol-bombed on Friday morning resulting in the destruction of learning materials worth R300,000.
Spokesperson for the department of education in the province Howard Ndaba said the incident took place at Gonyane Primary School in Mangaung where petrol bombs were thrown into parts of the school building including the administration block, destroying stationery.
Ndaba said the motive behind the attack on school property was unknown and a case of arson was opened with the police.
“Attacks on children school facilities are unacceptable and can be a grave violation of children’s rights to education. School facilities should always be a safe place for every child, where children can learn, play and grow to reach their full potential,” Ndaba said.
Destruction of school properties has been reported elsewhere in the country in recent years due to protests and robberies. The MC Weiller Primary School in Alexandra in Gauteng was also robbed with suspects making off with learning materials, food and electric appliances.
Last year, the national department of basic education reported that riots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal that took place in July 2021 resulted in more than R200m worth of damage to schools.
