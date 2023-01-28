×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hawks swoop on Mpumalanga man for possession of firearm stolen in armed robbery 18 years ago

28 January 2023 - 15:19
The Hawks have arrested a Mpumalanga man, Eugene van Tonder in Secunda, for illegal possession of firearms.
The Hawks have arrested a Mpumalanga man, Eugene van Tonder in Secunda, for illegal possession of firearms.
Image: Hawks

A 63-year-old Mpumalanga man is set to apply for bail after being bust by the Hawks for possession of a firearm stolen in an armed robbery 18 years ago.

Eugene van Tonder was arrested during a joint operation between the Hawks, crime intelligence and Secunda K9 in Secunda on Thursday. Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said several firearms were confiscated during the operation.

“The team swiftly responded to information received about illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They proceeded to the identified address in Secunda. On arrival the suspect was found at his place of residence,” said Nkwalase.

“A search was conducted and inside the house a CZ 75B Pistol, 32 Bernadelli pistol, a blank gun along with 9mm, 32 special and 12 gauge ammunition were found. Members found a bag containing approximately 1kg platinum powder. The firearms were tested and one was found to be stolen during a case of armed robbery reported in Boksburg in 2005, while another firearm belonged to a person who died in 2011.”

Van Tonder appeared in the Secunda magistrate's court on Friday. The matter was postponed to February 2 for a formal bail application.

TimesLIVE

Hawks nab three suspected illegal miners, seize equipment in Limpopo

The Hawks in Limpopo arrested three suspected illegal miners and seized equipment and chrome valued at R3.5m at Bohalatladi on Monday night.
News
3 days ago

Hawks swoop on kidnapping suspects who 'demanded cattle and goats from victim'

The Hawks have arrested three people who allegedly demanded cattle and goats from a 72-year-old Eastern Cape man.
News
6 days ago

Prison warder allegedly linked to R103m Absa theft case: Hawks

The Johannesburg-based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team has added a Pollsmoor correctional services official to the R100m Absa ...
News
1 week ago

Hawks arrest man suspected of bombing cash-in-transit vehicle

A North West man arrested in possession of a bag containing R60,000 after allegedly bombing a cash-in-transit vehicle has been remanded in custody, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding