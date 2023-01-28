A 63-year-old Mpumalanga man is set to apply for bail after being bust by the Hawks for possession of a firearm stolen in an armed robbery 18 years ago.
Eugene van Tonder was arrested during a joint operation between the Hawks, crime intelligence and Secunda K9 in Secunda on Thursday. Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said several firearms were confiscated during the operation.
“The team swiftly responded to information received about illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They proceeded to the identified address in Secunda. On arrival the suspect was found at his place of residence,” said Nkwalase.
Hawks swoop on Mpumalanga man for possession of firearm stolen in armed robbery 18 years ago
Image: Hawks
“A search was conducted and inside the house a CZ 75B Pistol, 32 Bernadelli pistol, a blank gun along with 9mm, 32 special and 12 gauge ammunition were found. Members found a bag containing approximately 1kg platinum powder. The firearms were tested and one was found to be stolen during a case of armed robbery reported in Boksburg in 2005, while another firearm belonged to a person who died in 2011.”
Van Tonder appeared in the Secunda magistrate's court on Friday. The matter was postponed to February 2 for a formal bail application.
