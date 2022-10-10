Eskom power cuts worry department of basic education
Load-shedding can affect matrics
It is all systems go for the national senior certificate (NSC) examinations, however load-shedding remains a huge concern for the department of basic education (DBE).
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department was in discussions with the power utility on the impact of load-shedding. It would continue to raise its concerns even though it had not succeeded in keeping the lights on in the past...
