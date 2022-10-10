×

South Africa

Eskom power cuts worry department of basic education

Load-shedding can affect matrics

10 October 2022 - 08:10
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

It is all systems go for the national senior certificate (NSC) examinations, however load-shedding remains a huge concern for the department of basic education (DBE).

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department was in discussions with the power utility on the impact of load-shedding. It would continue to raise its concerns even though it had not succeeded in keeping the lights on in the past...

