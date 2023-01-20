While many teachers and peers congratulated him for his achievements at the school in Far East Bank, Alexandra, in Johannesburg, Ramperi said he knew he could have done better but anxiety and stress stood in the way.
“... especially given that I had six distinctions in the first term, I know what I am capable of doing. But I got worried closer to the exams and I started overthinking things.
“I also gave maths too much attention and I sort of neglected the other subjects. If I created a balance, I would have done better.”
Rampheri who wants to study mechatronics engineering said he has been accepted at three universities.
“I am spoilt for choice. I got messages from the University of Cape Town, University of Johannesburg and Wits. So I have some thinking to do,” he said.
His study friend Tshegofatso Kgatla also got four distinctions, said while the year was good, the amount of pressure she faced was overwhelming.
The 17-year-old obtained distinctions in mathematics, physical science, life sciences and English.
“This year's matrics should not be pressured to cancel their social life for their studies. It puts so much pressure and you end up trying to be perfect.
“I had so much pressure to maintain high marks and it only cause me to panic. Try balancing everything out so you can be a holistic achiever.”
Kgatla said she was looking forward to studying civil engineering at Wits.
The school obtained an overall pass percentage of 91.5%.
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
WATCH | Star pupil thanks his mom for cheering him on
Image: Veli Nhlapo
A Kwa-Bhekilanga High School pupil who obtained four distinctions, putting him in the top three of the best performers at the school couldn't help but honour his single mother whom he said kept him going through matric.
Magale Rampheri, 18, who obtained a bachelors admission with an overall average of 83%, said his mother walked the journey with him.
“My mother was my biggest cheer leader. She held me accountable when I needed it and she kept encouraging me. When I woke up in the wee hours of the morning to study, she would wake up too,” said Rampheri.
“That kept me going. It felt like we were doing it as a team.”
He got distinctions in mathematics, life sciences, English first additional language and life orientation.
While many teachers and peers congratulated him for his achievements at the school in Far East Bank, Alexandra, in Johannesburg, Ramperi said he knew he could have done better but anxiety and stress stood in the way.
“... especially given that I had six distinctions in the first term, I know what I am capable of doing. But I got worried closer to the exams and I started overthinking things.
“I also gave maths too much attention and I sort of neglected the other subjects. If I created a balance, I would have done better.”
Rampheri who wants to study mechatronics engineering said he has been accepted at three universities.
“I am spoilt for choice. I got messages from the University of Cape Town, University of Johannesburg and Wits. So I have some thinking to do,” he said.
His study friend Tshegofatso Kgatla also got four distinctions, said while the year was good, the amount of pressure she faced was overwhelming.
The 17-year-old obtained distinctions in mathematics, physical science, life sciences and English.
“This year's matrics should not be pressured to cancel their social life for their studies. It puts so much pressure and you end up trying to be perfect.
“I had so much pressure to maintain high marks and it only cause me to panic. Try balancing everything out so you can be a holistic achiever.”
Kgatla said she was looking forward to studying civil engineering at Wits.
The school obtained an overall pass percentage of 91.5%.
sibiyan@sowetan.co.za
Bright matric reveals how parents helped her to beat load shedding blues
DA disputes matric pass rate and EFF calls for department to account for pupils ‘lost in the system’
Class of 2022 defied tough odds, Motshekga says
2022 Matric pass rate up by 3.7%, with KZN best improved province
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos