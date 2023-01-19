Gwiba wants to study mechatronics engineering at the University of Cape Town.
Nonkenge, 38, said she was proud of her son.
' “I feel like crying. I am happy for him. I observed and monitored him during the course of his final exams. He showed a lot of resilience. He would wake up at 4am to prepare for school, by 7am he is at school studying. When he comes back home at 9pm, I would make sure he eats and sleep. His sacrifices have been rewarded,” said Nonkenge.
Another top achiever Bongiwe Mkantshwa, 18, said she was confident she got distinctions in all the seven subjects she did.
Joyous top matrics thankful for their efforts
Image: GCIS
Beaming Khuliswa Nonkenge could not stop hugging and kissing her son Gwiba,17, who was among a group of the country’s top matriculants for the class of 2022 to be honoured at an event in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.
Image: Thulani Mbele
“I'm excited and grateful for my performance. The year 2022 was a tricky year because of Covid-19 and later we were affected by loadshedding. I managed to survive these challenges and aced my exams. My family was also supportive. My mother did all the chores so that I can focus only on my studies,” said Gwiba from Toli High School in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape.
The group had not received their full results at the ministerial breakfast event hosted by basic education minister Angie Motshekga at the MTN Innovation Centre in Randburg. Motshekga is expected to announce the matric exams pass rate at 6pm.
The top achievers received a gift bag from MTN, which included a school bag, bottle, 4G router and an e-table, among other things.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Gwiba wants to study mechatronics engineering at the University of Cape Town.
Nonkenge, 38, said she was proud of her son.
' “I feel like crying. I am happy for him. I observed and monitored him during the course of his final exams. He showed a lot of resilience. He would wake up at 4am to prepare for school, by 7am he is at school studying. When he comes back home at 9pm, I would make sure he eats and sleep. His sacrifices have been rewarded,” said Nonkenge.
Another top achiever Bongiwe Mkantshwa, 18, said she was confident she got distinctions in all the seven subjects she did.
Bongiwe is from Filadelfia Secondary School in Soshanguve, Pretoria.
Image: Thulani Mbele
“My sister encouraged me a lot during my studies. I’m excited to be at this event. My sister’s dream was to meet the minister [Motshekga]. I am sure she is going to be happy that I was with the minister today [Thursday],” said Bongiwe.
She wants to study accounting at Wits.
Athi Tongile, 22, from Efata School for the Blind and Deaf in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, said studying using previous question papers helped him a lot.
“I knew I would pass my subjects but I did not expect to be among the top achievers. This is a dream come true. All those nights of going through previous question papers has paid off for me,” said Athi.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos