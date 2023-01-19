Class of 2022 defied tough odds, Motshekga says
Matric pass rate is new record of 80.1%
By Nomazima Nkosi, Noxolo Sibiya, Penwell Dlamini and Mpho Koka - 19 January 2023 - 19:06
The class of 2022 has been hailed for its resilience and for being the best class in SA history as it achieved an 80.1% pass rate despite a difficult three years of schooling due to the pandemic and increased blackouts.
The pass rate is an increase of 3.7% compared to the 76.4% attained in 2021, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said on Thursday night...
