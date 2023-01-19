Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has praised the matric class of 2022 for their hard work and resilience, saying they bravely went through a school year disrupted by three years of Covid-19.
Speaking on Thursday at the ministerial breakfast session in Randburg, Johannesburg, with the top achievers of the class of 2022, Motshekga said she was excited about their performance.
Motshekga is expected to announce the 2022 matric exams pass rate on Thursday night.
Motshekga was accompanied by deputy minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule and director-general Mathanzima Mweli.
Dressed in their colourful school uniforms with badges hanging over their blazers, the top achievers were beaming with joy.
Motshekga praises class of 2022 for overcoming Covid storm
Minister thanks teachers and parents for their support
Image: GCIS
Excited top matrics looking forward to varsity life
Motshekga thanked the teachers and parents of last year’s matriculants for the support they gave the former pupils.
“It always excites me to have this opportunity to honour the best. I thank the parents for their support and guidance to the learners. It is because of you that they become the best that they are,” said Motshekga.
“This is a unique group in many ways. This grouped showed a high level of resilience at the storm of Covid. There were two years of disruptions and they lost too much teaching time. I thought that this group might not make it and will struggle. But at the end of the day they confronted this crisis [Covid].”
She heaped high praises for the top achievers.
“It is an honour and privilege to rub shoulders with the greatest of our country... We are here to celebrate the best of the best. You emerged victorious and stood firm when you were hit by the Covid storm... history will record you. This was no mean feat. Your success is worth national recognition,’’ she said.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
