Excited top matrics looking forward to varsity life
I'm a waitress now but I have been accepted for medicine, says girl with 8 distinctions
Uyazikonke Mthethwa has attributed her ability to score eight distinctions in her matric exams to studying using previous questions papers, YouTube tutorials and prayers from her local church.
The 18-year-old of Christ Church Preparatory School and College in Midrand, Johannesburg, wrote the 2022 Independent Examination Board (IEB) matric exams...
Excited top matrics looking forward to varsity life
I'm a waitress now but I have been accepted for medicine, says girl with 8 distinctions
Uyazikonke Mthethwa has attributed her ability to score eight distinctions in her matric exams to studying using previous questions papers, YouTube tutorials and prayers from her local church.
The 18-year-old of Christ Church Preparatory School and College in Midrand, Johannesburg, wrote the 2022 Independent Examination Board (IEB) matric exams...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos