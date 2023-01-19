2022 Matric pass rate up by 3.7%, with KZN best improved province

The matric class of 2022 has achieved a 80.1% pass rate, an improvement of 3.7% from 2021.
This was announced by basic education minister Angie Motshekga during the awards ceremony held in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Thursday night.
In 2021, the matric rate was 76.4% while in 2020 the pass rate stood at 76.2%. The new pass rate is slightly lower than the 2019 pass rate which was at 81.3%.
Motshekga praised the class of 2022 for overcoming the challenges posed by Covid-19.
“The Matric class of 2022 must be commended for maintaining this trend despite the astronomical challenges they faced – related to the Covid-19 pandemic, Eskom’s load-shedding, and the sporadic service delivery protests,” Motshekga said.
The 2022 class performance represents a record of 580,555 candidates who passed the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, an improvement of 7.9% passes by number achieved by the class of 2021.
Motshekga said all provinces improved in terms of their overall pass and none of them performed below 70%.
Free State retained its top spot at 88.5%, an increase of 2.8% from 2021 followed by Gauteng with 84.4%, an increase of 1.6% from 2021.
KwaZulu-Natal, was the best improved province, achieved 83.0%, an increase of 6.2% from 2021.
Western Cape achieved 81.4%, an increase of 0.2% from 2021 while North West achieved at 79.8%, registering an increase of 1.6% from 2021.
The third best improved province, was the Eastern Cape, with an achievement of 77.3%, an increase of 4.2% from 2021.
Mpumalanga achieved at 76.8%, a 2.9% increase from 2021 and Northern Cape achieved at 74.2%, a 2.7% increase.
Limpopo was the second best improved province with 72.1%, a 5.3% increase from 2021.
