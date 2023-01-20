Lerato Mphambo who got seven distinctions in matric has credited her success to the support of her parents and teachers.
Mphambo, 18, of Raymond Mhlaba Secondary School in Tshepisong, Soweto, said while she worked hard, the support system she had made an impact.
She said her parents installed Wi-Fi, bought power banks and a light which enabled her to study during load shedding. Teachers on the other hand gave her extra classes and emotional support to ensure she succeeds.
“The support from my teachers and parents was amazing. They took my matric as if it was their own future at stake. My parents now when we were waiting for results they were stressed as if it is their own. I cannot be grateful enough for their support,” Mphambo.
Mphambo got distinctions in maths, accounting and life science among other subjects.
She said she had to work extremely hard.
“To anyone doing matric this year I’d say you have to let go of the mindset that there is something like a genius. You need to believe that you can do it. Regardless of where you are and what is happening around you, you can decide that you want this and go for it. People will only believe you when you starting achieving your goals,” she said.
Mphambo plans to study medicine at the University of Cape Town.
Bright matric reveals how parents helped her to beat load shedding blues
Lerato scores seven distinction, plans to study medicine
Image: Penwell Dlamini
Joyous top matrics thankful for their efforts
Pupils arrived early on Friday at the Raymond Mhlaba Secondary to fetch their results. Parents were there to provide support as some broke into tears in disbelief of their great achievements.
Mphambo’s friend Vuntsha Ngobeni, 19, was also ecstatic with how she performed.
Ngobeni got six distinctions in maths, economics and accounting among other subjects.
“It is more than what I expected... I had sleepless nights and enjoyed good support from my teachers. I also prayed a lot. I studied with everything I got. Also the extra classes that our teachers gave us helped a lot. We also studied in groups where we shared ideas and ensured that everyone understood the subject,” Ngobeni said.
Ngobeni plans to study BCom Accounting at the University of Witwatersrand.
Raymond Mhlaba has an unbelievable track record in matric.
Since producing its first group of matriculants in 2012, the school has never scored less than 96% pass rate.
The class of 2022 obtained 99.4% pass rate with 83.1% of the pupils getting a bachelor pass, the school's highest mark ever.
