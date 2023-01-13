Owner of rottweilers which mauled woman to death reluctant to surrender 'pets'
Killer dogs to be put down
A man facing a culpable homicide charge after his two dogs mauled a woman to death was reluctant to surrender his vicious pets even after the tragic incident.
Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, 62, was granted R5,000 bail by the Senwabarwana magistrate’s court in Limpopo on Thursday after his two rottweilers attacked and killed 43-year-old Melitta Sekole on December 23 when she was walking to her workplace in the Vivo farming area...
