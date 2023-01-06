×

South Africa

Double ID keeps pitbull attack accused in jail

Masebe could be Zimbabwean, says court as it postpones bail hearing

06 January 2023 - 07:15
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Proceedings were postponed before a bail hearing could get under way on Thursday when the nationality of a man facing a culpable homicide charge was questioned in the Senwabarwana magistrate’s court in Limpopo.

The state found that Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, 62, charged after his pitbulls killed a woman last month, has two identity documents — one from Zimbabwe and another South African...

