Double ID keeps pitbull attack accused in jail
Masebe could be Zimbabwean, says court as it postpones bail hearing
Proceedings were postponed before a bail hearing could get under way on Thursday when the nationality of a man facing a culpable homicide charge was questioned in the Senwabarwana magistrate’s court in Limpopo.
The state found that Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, 62, charged after his pitbulls killed a woman last month, has two identity documents — one from Zimbabwe and another South African...
Double ID keeps pitbull attack accused in jail
Masebe could be Zimbabwean, says court as it postpones bail hearing
Proceedings were postponed before a bail hearing could get under way on Thursday when the nationality of a man facing a culpable homicide charge was questioned in the Senwabarwana magistrate’s court in Limpopo.
The state found that Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, 62, charged after his pitbulls killed a woman last month, has two identity documents — one from Zimbabwe and another South African...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos