Ramaphosa concerned over Eskom tariff hike conundrum
'President alive to pain of households, businesses'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on Eskom’s application to hike power cost by 32%, saying, through his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, that a balance was needed between the utility’s need for cash and the consumer’s ability to pay. The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has granted Eskom a 18.65% increase.
Magwenya, who was briefing members of the media at the Union Buildings on Thursday said Ramaphosa was worried about the rising cost of living and how load-shedding was adding to an already difficult economic situation...
Ramaphosa concerned over Eskom tariff hike conundrum
'President alive to pain of households, businesses'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has weighed in on Eskom’s application to hike power cost by 32%, saying, through his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, that a balance was needed between the utility’s need for cash and the consumer’s ability to pay. The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has granted Eskom a 18.65% increase.
Magwenya, who was briefing members of the media at the Union Buildings on Thursday said Ramaphosa was worried about the rising cost of living and how load-shedding was adding to an already difficult economic situation...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos