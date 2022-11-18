×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Dog attack changes girl’s life forever

'I will learn to tie shoe laces and do my hair'

18 November 2022 - 07:34

The mother of the 12-year-old girl who lost her arm after being bitten by a pitbull says life has changed since the incident.

Pinky* spoke to Sowetan on Thursday just after her daughter, who is doing Grade 6, had finished her exam...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm