Family recalls how neighbour’s pitbull viciously attacked boy (8)
Activists call for the vicious breed to be banned
"They tried using anything they could find including shovels to remove it, but this dog would not let go. It was a mess."
This is how Olebogeng Omolemo Mosime's aunt Galaletsang Mogoere described to Sowetan on Sunday what happened to her nephew who died when he was viciously attacked by a neighbour’s pitbull dog on Saturday afternoon. ..
Family recalls how neighbour’s pitbull viciously attacked boy (8)
Activists call for the vicious breed to be banned
"They tried using anything they could find including shovels to remove it, but this dog would not let go. It was a mess."
This is how Olebogeng Omolemo Mosime's aunt Galaletsang Mogoere described to Sowetan on Sunday what happened to her nephew who died when he was viciously attacked by a neighbour’s pitbull dog on Saturday afternoon. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos