He didn't see it coming, says family of boy killed in 'illegal Daveyton drag race'
Image: Supplied
Wednesday would have been exciting for eight-year-old Nkosiyomusa Pride Ndaba. He was due to start grade four at Rynsoord Primary School in Benoni. Instead, his family is planning his funeral.
Nkosiyomusa was struck by a vehicle in Etwatwa, Daveyton, on the East Rand on Sunday after the driver lost control and slammed into pedestrians.
According to his aunt, Zinhle Precious Ndhlovu, her nephew was unaware of the danger he was in when the drivers of a Toyota Etios and Nissan 1400 were drag racing near the corner of Simunye Street and Madikizela Drive shortly before 8pm.
At the time of the collision, Nkosiyomusa was sitting in an open plot two houses from his home.
Image: Supplied
“He was playing with his friends on the pavement. He was sitting on the grass and the friends were on their feet. He was not watching the race. He didn't even see the vehicle coming his way.
“He was a very smart, intelligent, active, cute and loving young man, just like his father. This was not an accident, it was stupidity and reckless driving ... They were street racing.”
Ekurhuleni metro police department spokesperson Lt-Col Kelebogile Thepa said the driver of the Toyota Etios lost control of the vehicle and collided into minors and adults aged between eight and 37.
“An eight-year-old boy died on the scene and two 12-year-old boys, who sustained slight injuries, were transported to hospital. Three other pedestrians, aged 12, 30 and 37, were treated for shock by emergency services.”
Thepa said the driver of the Toyota, a male believed to be in his 50s, was attacked by residents and his vehicle set alight.
“He was transported to the nearest hospital for treatment. The unknown driver of the white Nissan 1400 fled on foot to avoid the violent community members, who set alight his abandoned vehicle.”
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello confirmed a case of culpable homicide was being investigated.
Image: EMDP
Pule Earm, founder of the Soweto Drift Academy, said illegal drag racing was not being policed properly.
“Police need to make examples of one of us, and I say one of us because at some stage someone needs to take responsibility for what these people are doing. Police are not laying down the law. If someone is taken to task and made an example of, then this can be prevented. This is outright culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving.”
Ward councillor Mzwakhe Khumalo said this was the second death of a minor due to negligent driving in the area in less than a week.
“Last Wednesday, a truck driver knocked down and killed a five-year-old who was on the pavement. Then on Sunday we have another incident where a child is killed.”
He said according to residents, those involved in Sunday’s incident had raced in the area before.
“It was not the first time these guys did this. They would often be seen racing.
“The community wrote a petition before I became a councillor to urge the municipality to put speed humps on that road. To date they have not been assisted. The municipal officials are not acting accordingly. The maintenance department takes too long to respond,” he said.
Nkosiyomusa will be buried at the weekend.
