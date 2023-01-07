×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Trio arrested for murder of Gauteng police sergeant remanded

07 January 2023 - 11:47
Three man arrested in the connection with the murder of Naledi police police officer Sgt Mahlephe Philip Mahlaela will appear in court again on January 17.
Three man arrested in the connection with the murder of Naledi police police officer Sgt Mahlephe Philip Mahlaela will appear in court again on January 17.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Three men arrested in connection with the murder of a Gauteng police officer on Christmas Day in Kliptown were remanded by a court this week.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said Sgt Mahlephe Philip Mahlaela’s body was found near an informal settlement. A Hawks investigation linked Maxwell Moiketsi Letsie, 22, Ronald Ramasa, 25, and Tshepo Nthobo, 22, to the murder. 

“The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation has linked the trio to the incident where Mahlaela’s body was found dumped under a railway line bridge in the vicinity of Marikana squatter camp. The deceased had sustained a wound on the head, seemingly from a blunt object. His vehicle that was parked nearby was left untouched,” said Ramovha.

Trio who shot and dumped off-duty cop in river nabbed

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of an off-duty police officer, Sgt Phillip Mathlaela,who was shot on Christmas Day and ...
News
5 days ago

“The deceased, who was attached to Naledi police station, was reportedly waiting for his wife at the time of the brutal attack. A determined investigation team comprising the Hawks’ serious organised investigation unit, Kliptown and Naledi police followed up on the leads. The unyielding probe resulted in the arrest of the three in Kliptown and surrounding areas on December 30 2022.”

Ramovha said the trio appeared in the Protea magistrate's court on Tuesday. They are charged with illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The matter was postponed to January 17.

TimesLIVE

KZN 'most wanted suspect' nabbed with rifle believed to belong to police

A police intelligence-driven operation has led to the arrest of KwaZulu-Natal man who was on the most wanted list.
News
1 week ago

Wife and lover arrested for Limpopo cop's murder

Almost eight months after a Limpopo police officer was murdered, his wife and a man alleged to be her boyfriend have been arrested.
News
10 months ago

Life sentence for taxi operator who shot policeman in Eastern Cape

The high court in Mthatha has sentenced Odwa Songca to life imprisonment for the brazen murder of a policeman in KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere) in ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...