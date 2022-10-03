TMPD cop fatally shot after 'hijacking incident'

An off-duty Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) officer was shot and killed in what appears to have been a hijacking incident in Olievenhoutbosch on Sunday morning.
TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the officer was hijacked and his body was later found with multiple gunshot wounds.
“He was certified dead. The matter is under police investigation,” he said.
He said the department would release his identity after it had confirmed that his family had been properly informed.
“We would like to send condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” he said.
Mahamba said there were four occupants in the vehicle when the incident occurred and they will be part of the police investigation. The officer's service pistol was taken.
