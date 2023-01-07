×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hawks swoop on KwaZulu-Natal 'drug dealer' and confiscate cash

07 January 2023 - 11:18
The Hawks confiscated dagga, heroine and cocaine in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.
The Hawks confiscated dagga, heroine and cocaine in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.
Image: SAPS

The Hawks have arrested a 46-year-old KwaZulu-Natal woman for dealing in drugs after she was allegedly found in possession of dagga, heroin and cocaine worth about R25,000.

Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo, spokesperson for the directorate, said the woman was arrested at Ottawa in Verulam on Thursday during a joint operation between the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit, crime intelligence and Durban Metro K9.

Hawks pounce on KZN dagga 'dealers'

A Durban man arrested by the Hawks for allegedly dealing in hydroponic dagga worth about R136,500 is due to appear in the Phoenix magistrate’s court ...
News
2 weeks ago

“Members received information about the suspect who was dealing in drugs in the area. An undercover operation was conducted,” said Mhlongo.

“The suspect was found in possession of heroin capsules, pieces of crack cocaine and dagga to the street value of about R24,520. Members also seized R38,600 cash suspected to be proceeds of crime. She was subsequently placed under arrest and charged with dealing in drugs.”

Mhlongo said the woman appeared in the Verulam magistrate's court on Friday,

TimesLIVE

Hawks flag down Sandton motorist and find 'R700,000 in drugs'

The Hawks have swooped on a "speeding" Sandton, Johannesburg, motorist, arresting him for alleged possession of drugs worth R700,000.
News
1 month ago

Crystal meth destined for Australia seized at Johannesburg airport

Crystal meth valued at R236m was intercepted by customs officers at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
News
4 months ago

Cocaine worth more than R100m found on vessel in Durban harbour

A total of 265 bricks of cocaine, worth R111m, were discovered concealed in bags aboard a vessel ferrying trucks in the Durban harbour on Saturday.
News
6 months ago

Man due in court for possession of R3.2m worth of drugs

A 36-year-old man is set to appear in court for possession of drugs worth more than R3.2m.
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...