Police trainee dies after being shot by instructor

A 26-year-old police trainee who died after being accidently shot by an instructor at the Tactical Police Academy in Thabazimbi, Limpopo, was expected to graduate in December.
Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that an investigation had been launched by the national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola to establish the circumstances of the incident that happened on Sunday.
Mathe said the trainee was among those who enrolled as part of the SAPS major drive to recruit 10,000 police officers.
“While an internal investigation is under way, the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). Psychologists, social workers and chaplains from the employee health and wellness (EHW) component are currently providing psychosocial support to the family of the deceased and all affected,” she said.
Masemola assured that SAPS would cooperate with the Ipid investigation.
"This is an unfortunate incident. We request space to conduct a thorough investigation to be able to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. We pledge our full support to the family of the deceased and all affected," Masemola said.
Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping confirmed that an investigation was under way. “It is alleged that the new recruits were undergoing tactical and combat training when the student officer was accidentally killed,” Suping said.
She said they would announce the outcome of the investigation once it has been completed.
