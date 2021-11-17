Life sentence for taxi operator who shot policeman in Eastern Cape

The high court in Mthatha has sentenced Odwa Sqandulo Songca to life imprisonment for the brazen murder of a policeman in KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere) in April 2018.

Sgt Phumzile Michael Ntando was shot multiple times in the upper body after he parked his vehicle on a busy street at about midnight on April 7.

Songca, 27, was sitting in another vehicle parked behind Ntando, and on seeing him arrive, said, "Here is the dog," referring to the officer.

Before the murder, Songca, who operated a taxi, had complained to his friends and witnesses that Ntando and one of his colleagues were giving him a hard time over his criminal activities and that he would kill them.

Songca pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Evidence was led that before Ntando was murdered, he had been investigating some of the cases for which the accused had been arrested.