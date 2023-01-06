A 40-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of 26-year-old Venolia Thobile Skhosana, who was a member of the EFF in Limpopo.
The suspect was arrested after the Unisa student’s body was found in an advanced state of decomposition in a river at Khathazweni, outside the Hlogotlou police area, on Thursday.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the victim reportedly went missing at 2pm on New Year’s Eve.
“A missing person file was opened at Hlogotlou police station and officers immediately commenced with initial investigations which revealed the victim was last seen at Holnek village in the Zaaiplaas policing area when she was attending an event,” he said.
Mojapelo said the police team led by Hlogotlou station commander Lt-Col Ntoane Masuku operationalised information received which led to the arrest of the suspect and discovery of Skhosana’s body.
Suspect arrested for kidnapping and murder after Thobile Skhosana’s body is found in river
Image: EFF/Twitter
The suspect is expected to appear in the Nebo magistrate’s court on Friday to face charges of kidnapping and murder.
More charges could be added.
The EFF in Limpopo noted the untimely passing of Skhosana, who was allegedly abducted by a local man.
“It is alleged the perpetrator lured the victim to the bush at Sehlakwane village, in Elias Motsoaledi, on December 31 2022 where he raped her and strangled her to death.
“Fighter Thobile’s lifeless body was found dumped in the early hours today [Thursday] at Sehlakwane village, not far from the local sports ground where she was allegedly abducted by the 40-year-old man while attending a New Year’s Eve event,” the party said.
TimesLIVE
