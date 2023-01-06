×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Fuel tanker overturns in Germiston, road closed to motorists

Community members rushed to the scene to fill buckets with diesel, but have been dispersed

06 January 2023 - 10:31
Orrin Singh Reporter
A diesel tanker carrying 30,000 litres of fuel overturned in the industrial area of Wadeville in Germiston on Friday morning.
A diesel tanker carrying 30,000 litres of fuel overturned in the industrial area of Wadeville in Germiston on Friday morning.
Image: Supplied

The city of Ekurhuleni has advised motorists to steer clear of the intersection of Dekema and Osborn roads in Wadeville, Germiston, after a diesel tanker overturned on Friday, spilling some of the 30,000 litres of fuel it was transporting. 

Spokesperson for Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services William Ntladi said emergency services were at the scene and both roads have been closed to motorists as a precautionary measure. 

Petrol Tanker overturned on Dekema Road, Wadeville, Germiston. Community taking their fill.

Posted by Suburban Control Centre on Thursday, January 5, 2023

“The situation remains dangerous. We managed to contain the leaking. The diesel tanker was carrying 30,000 litres at the time of the crash. It is a 40,000 litre capacity trailer. The tanker was destined to Alberton from Springs. There are no casualties. The driver was alone at the time of the crash.”

Ntladi said details on how the crash occurred are being investigated. 

He confirmed community members rushed to the scene to fill buckets with fuel, but have been dispersed. 

Fluctuating petrol price sees motorists shrug at latest drop

Consumers have mixed feelings about the drop in fuel prices.
News
21 hours ago

“We have stopped everyone at the scene who was trying to get diesel. The situation is under control.”

He urged motorists heading into the Wadeville industrial area to take alternative routes. 

“The intersection is going to be closed for some time to allow rehabilitation and recovery of the tanker.” 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...