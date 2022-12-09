×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

How to help victims of GBV break the cycle of abuse

By NOXOLO SIBIYA and Zoe Mahopo - 09 December 2022 - 11:33
16 Days of activism agaisnt gender based violence is an international day for the elimination of violence agaist women.
16 Days of activism agaisnt gender based violence is an international day for the elimination of violence agaist women.
Image: Antonio Muchave

SA’s latest crime statics give a grim view of a growing trend of assaults, rapes and attempted murders against women. 

Those who survive the brutal attacks are left to pick up the pieces while trying to figure out how to deal with the burden of trauma. Sowetan spoke to counsellors and psychologists on how we can help those around us survive the pain.

Social worker Nthabiseng Madikgetla said when helping a victim of GBV the key is to identify what is keeping them in the relationship.

"Unless the victim identifies what is keeping them in the relationship, it is difficult to help them break the cycle. For example, if the victim cannot leave because they do not have a place to go, providing them with an alternative place to stay can empower the victim to leave,” Madikgetla said.

"In cases where a victim is unable to leave the abusive relationship due to threats, we can support them by helping them to explore their legal options or finding a safe place."

She said it is important to note that there is very little that family and friends can do to assist unless the affected individual has made up their mind to leave.

Madikgetla said people stay in abusive relationships for different reasons such as financial dependence on the abuser, fear of being attacked, or staying for the sake of the children.

“It is this pattern of thought and the hope that the abuser will change that keeps the victim in the cycle of abuse. It is important to note that the longer the victim stays, the harder it is to leave,” she said.

How to help children who live with abuse

In a country like SA, where violence against children has proven to be a crisis, family members and communities might also find themselves ...
News
4 hours ago

Family and friends can help by creating a safe space for them to resolve these uncomfortable emotions. Madikgetla advised that we encourage the survivor to focus on their healing and provide practical support were necessary such as taking care of the children, arranging outings and accompanying them to court.

Psychologist Asnath Mojapelo warned that abusers are usually cunning and manipulative, so knowing the signs of a possible abusive situation can guide us in helping those we care about. These can include signs such as isolating the victim, controlling their movements or bruises on the body.

Mojapelo said once you suspect that your loved one is in abusive relationship, talk to them about it gently without being judgmental. If they decide to leave or open a case, make sure not to blame them for staying in the situation for longer than they should have.

“The best thing is to show them love so they can be free to ventilate. Making sure that they see a psychologist will also help them heal,” Mojapelo said.

Clinical psychologist Mzamo Mbuli said victims of abuse are likely to end up becoming abusive towards others if they do not get help.

"Processing trauma via support groups, counselling and psychotherapy is important. So it is important for us to encourage victims to seek professional help," Mbuli said

mahopoz@sowetan.co.za 

sibiyan@sowetan.co.za

Badumetse Batho, a haven for GBV survivors

Musa Maleke’s Badumetse Batho Centre in Sebokeng, Gauteng, has become a place of refuge for gender-based violence (GBV) survivors to seek help and ...
News
4 hours ago

Making sure wheels of justice grind fine

State prosecutor Adv Leisha Surendra has attributed her successful convictions in cases involving victims of gender-based violence (GBV) to building ...
News
4 hours ago

Women, kids learn how to take fight to abusers

As gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide increase, more women want to equip themselves with self-defence skills.
News
4 hours ago

Patience a great tactic to solve rape cases

Cracking serial rapists’ cases may seem such a difficult assignment to an ordinary person but to Sgt Molwantoa Rapakgadi it is just God’s work.
News
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...