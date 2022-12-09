No Violence Campaign
When love turns into GBV horror
Burn survivor picks up pieces
While her scars are a reminder of agony, tragic loss and a near-death experience, the story of mechanical engineer and domestic violence survivor Thembi Maphanga is that of a fortress whose resilience and bravery stood the test of time.
Earlier this month Sowetan paid a visit to Maphanga at her Middleburg home in Mpumalanga, where she shared her story of how she found healing after surviving a fire that left her with extensive scars and trauma...
No Violence Campaign
When love turns into GBV horror
Burn survivor picks up pieces
While her scars are a reminder of agony, tragic loss and a near-death experience, the story of mechanical engineer and domestic violence survivor Thembi Maphanga is that of a fortress whose resilience and bravery stood the test of time.
Earlier this month Sowetan paid a visit to Maphanga at her Middleburg home in Mpumalanga, where she shared her story of how she found healing after surviving a fire that left her with extensive scars and trauma...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos