South Africa

No Violence Campaign

When love turns into GBV horror

Burn survivor picks up pieces

09 December 2022 - 09:16
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

While her scars are a reminder of agony, tragic loss and a near-death experience, the story of mechanical engineer and domestic violence survivor Thembi Maphanga is that of a fortress whose resilience and bravery stood the test of time.

Earlier this month Sowetan paid a visit to Maphanga at her Middleburg home in Mpumalanga, where she shared her story of how she found healing after surviving a fire that left her with extensive scars and trauma...

