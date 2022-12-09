No Violence Campaign
Making sure wheels of justice grind fine
Prosecutor takes up cudgels for the abused
State prosecutor Adv Leisha Surendra has attributed her successful convictions in cases involving victims of gender-based violence (GBV) to building a rapport with witnesses and explaining to them the importance of their testimony.
Surendra, who has a career as a prosecutor spanning 20 years, told Sowetan she had worked on more than 30 cases involving victims of GBV and scored convictions in 28 of them...
