×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

No Violence Campaign

Making sure wheels of justice grind fine

Prosecutor takes up cudgels for the abused

09 December 2022 - 09:36
Mpho Koka Journalist

State prosecutor Adv Leisha Surendra has attributed her successful convictions in cases involving victims of gender-based violence (GBV) to building a rapport with witnesses and explaining to them the importance of their testimony.

Surendra, who has a career as a prosecutor spanning 20 years, told Sowetan she had worked on more than 30 cases involving victims of GBV and scored convictions in 28 of them...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...