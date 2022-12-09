Help is out there for victims in abusive relationships

According to SA law, it is statutory rape when an adult has consensual sex with a child under the age of 16.
Busisiwe Phalatsi has dedicated the past 20 years of her life to helping victims of gender-based violence (GBV) with counselling, opening of cases and court preparation.
Phalatsi, 50, is the director of Lungelo Women’s Organisation, a non-governmental organisation in Dube, Soweto. Lungelo was established in 1998 before Phalatsi became a director in 2002.
Lungelo consists of 11 employees including five professional and qualified social workers who provide psycho-social support to victims of GBV.
The organisation provides survivors of GBV with counselling, support groups, referrals and home visits. The organisation also embarks on outreach programmes where it educates residents of Soweto about GBV and legal issues related to it.
Its outreach programme is done through distribution of flyers and pamphlets during door-to-door campaigns, street blitzes, visiting local clinics, and going to gatherings such as stokvel meetings where it educates the members on GBV.
Phalatsi said the objective of the organisation is to create a society free from all forms of GBV.
''We are living in a violent society. Most of the violence happens in people’s homes. We need to give them a voice so that they can be protected. They [victims] need to know where to go when they encounter violence,’’ said Phalatsi.
She said the organisation also runs school programmes where it educates pupils about their rights.
''We also work with children at schools. We want to give them a safe space to talk about their challenges. They should also know that they have rights,’’ said Phalatsi.
Phalatsi recalled an incident that happened in 2020 when her organisation had to intervene when a man in his 30s was having a consensual sexual relationship with a 14-year-old pupil.
