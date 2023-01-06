Five people shot in Eldorado Park, two killed

Police have launched a manhunt for suspects after five people were shot in Eldorado Park, southwest of Johannesburg, on Thursday evening.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
Police have launched a manhunt for suspects after five people were shot in Eldorado Park, southwest of Johannesburg, on Thursday evening.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said it was reported the victims were inside flats when the suspects shot at them through a window.
“Two victims were certified dead at the scene, while three were taken to a local medical centre for treatment. The motive cannot be confirmed at this stage, although it is suspected to be related to gangsterism in the area,” he said.
In another incident, four suspects believed to be responsible for a shooting in Westbury on December 31 were arrested on Thursday.
The suspects were found in Westbury in possession of firearms and a car reported to have been stolen in Ennerdale. The suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s courts on Monday.
“Police received information that the suspects believed to be involved in the recent Westbury shooting were driving around the area. Members from the anti-gang unit, Sophiatown crime prevention unit and Sophiatown robbery reaction unit kept close observation,” he said.
“The vehicle driven by the suspects was spotted at the corner of Fuel and Kretzmar roads and was stopped.
“The suspects led the police to a block of flats in Coronationville where two more suspects were arrested and a firearm with a magazine loaded with live ammunition and drugs were recovered.”
Further investigations led to the recovery of another firearm with two magazines at flats in Newclare.
Masondo said all four suspects were arrested and charged with possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of drugs.
He said more charges might be added as the suspects are believed to have been involved in gangsterism in Westbury and Eldorado Park.
Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of suspects to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Information can also be given anonymously via the MySAPS app which can be downloaded on any smartphone.
