×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hotspots for drug crimes haunt police

Riverlea, Eldorado Park, Westbury top

02 December 2022 - 08:46
Mpho Koka Journalist

Drug-related gang violence continues to be on the rise in Gauteng and it has escalated to point where police in the province are on the back-foot despite their efforts to curb the scourge.

This is according to Gauteng police head of organised crime investigation Brig Pulane Gopane...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe