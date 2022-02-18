Eldos community meet city leadership to air grievances

Residents of Eldorado Park have called on the Joburg municipality to urgently address the lack of service delivery that have plagued their neighbourhood.



Dozens of residents attended a community-based planning meeting organised by the City of Joburg council legislature at the Don Mateman Hall in Eldorado Park on Thursday. Ashley Sauls, chair of the portfolio committee on finance, presided over the meeting accompanied by council members and ward councillors...