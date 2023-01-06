So, with or without racists, it is in our interest to introspect on our (mis) management of public affairs. This will help to promote the culture of accountability we desperately need as well as the corrective measures we need take to build a healthy functional society. Racism’s death blow will come from the all-round success of the post-apartheid project, which will, in turn, impact positively on the struggle against international racism. Conversely, were this project to fail, it will re-energise racist caricatures about Africans. Look no further than the right-wing’s newfound confidence and you have a good idea of the unenviable province in which we may potentially become resident.
MUKONI RATSHITANGA | Forget RW Johnson, focus on the task at hand
Africans are capable of governing
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
That most irredeemable bigot, RW Johnson, has inaugurated the new year with another of his habitual Afropessimist oaths. On Tuesday, he penned what, by his standards, was a rather short but characteristically supercilious invective.
The December 2022 ANC elective conference was “farcical”. It “failed to discuss any policy matters.” Rather, delegates engaged in a “factional battle over nominations to the top seven and the NEC” in “an auction, with large sums of money changing hands.”
Worse still, the party has morphed into a “patronage machine” in which “policy is an optional extra” and “what matters to delegates is that they get well rewarded for their votes and return home with their part of the patronage network secure and protected.” A cursory glance at Johnson’s output over the decades betrays the creature from the Old Testament as nothing but a faithful disciple of David Hume, the 18th century Scotsman who held that Africans are “naturally inferior to the whites” and devoid of “ingenious manufacturers,” the “arts” and “sciences.”
The ANC on the other hand, represents progressive humanist values, but like all social formations, it is not beyond reproach. However, even as some of his criticism may be correct, Johnson relishes ANC excesses for the opportunity to proclaim: “we told you this lot would mess up!”
So, for a progressive South African, it is tempting to be exercised by his racism and forget to examine the wrongs and follies of our ways which provide him and his fellow travellers with the munition they need to keep racism alive in the minds of the innocents, the unsuspecting and the frustrated. That way, we are beaten on two fronts — we do not get to confront our problems even as they are weaponised by racists and all manner of social malcontents.
So, with or without racists, it is in our interest to introspect on our (mis) management of public affairs. This will help to promote the culture of accountability we desperately need as well as the corrective measures we need take to build a healthy functional society. Racism’s death blow will come from the all-round success of the post-apartheid project, which will, in turn, impact positively on the struggle against international racism. Conversely, were this project to fail, it will re-energise racist caricatures about Africans. Look no further than the right-wing’s newfound confidence and you have a good idea of the unenviable province in which we may potentially become resident.
And lest we forget that the enduring ramifications of racism have deep and multifaceted historic roots. The Sudanese and African patriot, Tayeb Salih, told us as much in his 1966 novella: 'Season of Migration to the North': “The white man, merely because he has ruled us for a period of our history, will for a long time continue to have for us that feeling of contempt the strong have for the weak.” But what of our own self injurious commissions and omissions, a question which should not be misread as an apology for racism!
A short drive around rural municipalities exposes one to distressing scenes of the dearth of services and collapsing infrastructure. A critical part of such services is waste management, which, in some areas, may soon become a public health and environmental crisis as more and more people increasingly rely on processed goods. This conjures up the concept of environmental apartheid — the idea that in black communities, filth and squalor can be tolerated and institutionalised through policy neglect and bureaucratic inertia. As social beings, our immediate and larger environment plays no small part in shaping our concept of the self and those around us. It would be interesting to inquire into the relationship between race, racism and state incapacity or failure to change people’s lives for the better.
Nowhere do we perpetuate the legacy of colonialism and apartheid the most than in an education system which continues to register poor outcomes and social inequality despite the considerable financial investment we expend. We should inquire into this matter too, including examining the legacy of teacher unions in the post-apartheid education endeavour.
It is a far better way of utilising our time and energy than to focus on RW Johnson, a degenerate whose lifelong mission has been to prove that Africans are inept and incapable of governing. As the Cameroonian adage goes: “He or she who goes to the river to draw water must not listen to the songs of the frogs!”
• Ratshiṱanga is a communications and social participation consultant based in Johannesburg.
