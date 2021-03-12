South Africa

Gruesome Eldos double murder leaves community reeling

12 March 2021 - 14:08
Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
A senseless double murder in Eldorado Park has left the community stunned.
A senseless double murder in Eldorado Park has left the community stunned.
Image: 123RF/ prathaan

The bodies of Vusimusi Nhlanhla Mathebula and Franklin Peterson were found tied with wire and wrapped in plastic and blankets in the main bedroom of a home in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, on March 5.

According to family members, Mathebula and his friend Peterson had been severely tortured prior to being killed.

Preliminary investigations have indicated the two men were last seen in the company of a third person.

A severely injured person was found on March 4 at Klipspruit West Cemetery, and the police are probing a possible link. 

Police have arrested two suspects, aged 40 and 50, and are searching for two other possible suspects.

Their families and the community have been left reeling by the brutal murders.

TimesLIVE

Double life sentence for man who raped, strangled neighbour

A 43-year-old man has been handed a double life sentence for the rape and murder of his elderly neighbour in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
3 months ago

Police constable gets life behind bars for plotting death of her lover

A police constable, employed to uphold the law, was instead planning and executing the murder of her lover, a fellow police officer.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X