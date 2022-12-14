Two crime intelligence officers will appear in the Port Shepstone magistrate's court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday alongside a businessman and two of his employees to face charges of murder, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and attempted murder.
The five suspects, aged between 38 and 47, were arrested by a team of Hawks and Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation unit members on Tuesday.
Sources close to the investigation alleged the owner of a motor vehicle workshop in Marburg and two of his employees severely assaulted two employees who they suspected of theft earlier this year. Both employees died as a result of their injuries.
Two cops among 5 arrested by Hawks in connection with KZN double murder
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
Two crime intelligence officers will appear in the Port Shepstone magistrate's court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday alongside a businessman and two of his employees to face charges of murder, kidnapping, defeating the ends of justice and attempted murder.
The five suspects, aged between 38 and 47, were arrested by a team of Hawks and Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation unit members on Tuesday.
Sources close to the investigation alleged the owner of a motor vehicle workshop in Marburg and two of his employees severely assaulted two employees who they suspected of theft earlier this year. Both employees died as a result of their injuries.
Man arrested in connection with murder of his lover and her 'beau'
The two crime intelligence officers are alleged to have helped dispose of the bodies.
Police said two men were reported missing at Msinsini police station in February. On February 28, a decomposed body was found in the Msinsini area and was identified as one of the missing persons.
In September, skeletal remains suspected to be of the other missing person were found in the same vicinity. DNA samples were sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis.
More arrests are imminent.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos