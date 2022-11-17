×

South Africa

Man arrested in connection with murder of his lover and her 'beau'

17 November 2022 - 14:01
A man was arrested in connection with the fatal shootings of his fiancée and a man he suspected she was having a relationship with. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A KwaZulu-Natal man is expected to appear in the Nsuze magistrate’s court on Thursday after his arrest by a police task team for a double murder.

The man, 43, who was nabbed in Ngcongangconga area of Ndwedwe, north of Durban, on Wednesday faces two counts each of murder and attempted murder and a further charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm. 

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the suspect arrived at the home of a man whom he suspected was dating his fiancée. The suspect kicked the door open before he allegedly shot and killed a 36 year-old man. 

He then went to his 34-year-old fiancée's homestead, where he allegedly shot and killed her, shot her 58-year-old mother and an eight-year-old boy. The woman and the boy were taken to hospital.

The suspect fled but was arrested later in the day.

Lawyer says Meyiwa witness was drunk on murder night

The lawyer for accused number five in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has accused state witness Tumelo Madlala of “being drunk’’ on the night the ...
1 day ago

