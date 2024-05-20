South Africa

Eight Nigerian men who 'fought' with police in Kimberley denied bail

20 May 2024 - 20:52
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The eight Nigerians who face charges of malicious damage to property, assault and public violence were denied bail on Monday.
Image: NPA Communications.

The Kimberley magistrate’s court on Monday denied bail to eight Nigerians charged with malicious injury to property, interference with the law, assault and public violence.

Onogu Nwaemeka, Kelecho Oken, Ebot Kennedy, Chijioke Steven, Charles Aknaji, Umemba Sophuru, Amajoyi Tochukwu and Charles Okerie Onyedikashi were arrested after they allegedly attacked the Kimberley police station and fought with officers. 

“It is alleged that on the day of the incident, the police had arrested their countryman and they demanded that he not be apprehended by the police.

“Mayhem broke out as the police tried to contain the situation and the accused started to attack the police as well as damage the state’s property,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

The case was postponed until July 18 and the accused will appear in court through the use of an audiovisual remand system during their next court appearance, Senokoatsane said. 

