Soweto tavern shootings: Suspects in court
Image: Phathu Luvhenga
Five suspects appeared in the Orlando magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the massacre at Mdlalose's tavern in Soweto in which 16 people were shot dead in July.
The suspects appeared with their hands cuffed from behind.
Due to ongoing investigations and the identity parade which is yet to be done, the media was barred from publishing the names and photographs of the suspects.
The suspects were remanded in custody and their case was postponed to October 18 for further investigations.
Residents from the Nomzamo settlement in Soweto filled the court to capacity on Monday morning. Some residents stood in the court corridor watching proceedings through windows.
