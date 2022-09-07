×

South Africa

Burnt to death, killed in a beating: Two more GBV cases scar SA

By TimesLIVE - 07 September 2022 - 10:37
Two more cases of fatal gender-based violence are being investigated by police. File photo.
Image: Michael Pinyana

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a fire that killed his partner and her young child, and have arrested another suspect for questioning in connection with the murder of his teenage girlfriend and her grandmother.

Protea Glen police are investigating the double murder and arson. 

A 44-year-old woman and her six-year-old son were allegedly set alight by her partner on August 27. A warrant of arrest has been issued for a 44-year-old suspect.

A 32-year-old man is in hospital under police guard and awaiting questioning regarding the murder of his 17-year-old girlfriend and her grandmother, 63, at Emadamini, near Ermelo on Monday.

Their bodies were found by family members who broke into their locked house after being contacted by the granddaughter’s employer, who was worried after she failed to arrive at work that day. Covered with blankets, they had head injuries and bruises “all over”.

The boyfriend was tracked down by the community and handed to the police.

“He sustained injuries and community members alleged he stabbed himself with a knife.”

TimesLIVE

