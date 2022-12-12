×

South Africa

Ramaphosa reassures Giyani that water will flow

President vows crackdown on looters

12 December 2022 - 06:57
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Villagers in Giyani will have to wait yet another three months to finally have flowing water from Giyani Bulk Water Project, which was launched 14 years ago with an initial cost of R502m, which has since escalated to R4,5bn.

At least 55 villages in Giyani, Limpopo, will depend on the project for water supply. The area is known for water scarcity. ..

