Households' water supply affected by power cuts
Municipalities rely on electricity to pump water
By Zoe Mahopo and Mpho Koka - 22 September 2022 - 07:36
As cabinet meets today to continue discussions over the power crisis in the country, thousands of households as well as schools and health facilities across the country face going without water because of Eskom’s failures.
Municipalities that rely on electricity to pump water to distribute it to various areas under their jurisdiction were unable to fill up their reservoirs fast enough as power utility Eskom continues to implement stage 4, 5 and 6 power cuts to manage the collapse of power stations...
