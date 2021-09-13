Water crisis throttles entrepreneurship in Giyani
Small businesses on brink of closure due to the problem
Wisani Maluleke started a car wash business last year to beat unemployment at his village in Giyani, Limpopo.
But now, the 25-year-old Maluleke says his source of income — Imbokodo Car Wash — is at risk of closure due to the ongoing water problems in his community...
