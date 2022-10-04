Giyani residents take to streets to demand water
Lack of water leads to shutdown, despite minister’s plea
The people’s patience for the R3bn Nandoni water project, which the government has not been able to complete after 14 years, reached a boiling point in Giyani, Limpopo, yesterday when they shut down their town demanding answers.
On Monday, angry residents shut down the CBD in Giyani, amid calls for water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu to account for the government’s failure to finish the Giyani bulk water project meant to supply the town and 55 villages with clean drinking water. The project was meant to bring relief to the water-scarce part of the province. ..
Giyani residents take to streets to demand water
Lack of water leads to shutdown, despite minister’s plea
The people’s patience for the R3bn Nandoni water project, which the government has not been able to complete after 14 years, reached a boiling point in Giyani, Limpopo, yesterday when they shut down their town demanding answers.
On Monday, angry residents shut down the CBD in Giyani, amid calls for water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu to account for the government’s failure to finish the Giyani bulk water project meant to supply the town and 55 villages with clean drinking water. The project was meant to bring relief to the water-scarce part of the province. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos