Sisulu suing two former CEOs of water boards for defamation

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu is suing two former CEOs of water boards for defamation and reputational damage claims totalling R2.1m.

According to the court papers that Sowetan has seen, Sisulu is suing Phineas Legodi, controversial former CEO of Lepelle Northern Water Board (LNB) in Limpopo for R1m, while Vuyo Zitumane, former CEO of Amatola Water Board (AWB) in the Eastern Cape, is being sued for R1.1m.

They were both served with combined summonses earlier this month.

Sisulu told Sowetan yesterday the R2.1m was too little for the damage that her name suffered because of Zitumane and Legodi.

“What you have is a draft and not the final amount that I intended suing for. I will not give you the new figure. My name and the integrity of the institution I serve was being dragged through the mud and I had to respond,” said Sisulu.

Sisulu is suing Legodi for accusing her of over-reaching and acting unlawfully and corruptly when in 2019 she hired another company, Empowering Water Solutions (EWS), as the sole service provider to run a trial plant of the sand water extraction system technology.

She was made aware of possible corruption at LNB. She then procured the services of a forensic company, Outsourced Risk and Compliance Assessment, to look into LNB’s books and to conduct a lifestyle audit of the board and other senior managers. .

The AWB also faced a similar fate and probes into questionable tenders which saw the board being dissolved in May last year while Zitumane was put on suspension before she eventually resigned.